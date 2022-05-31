Man arrested on child pornography charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested a man for possession of child pornography and other sex-related charges.

Perry Antonio Duvall, 37, was charged with production of pornography with minors, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree voyeurism and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Duvall is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on a $210,000 bond.

