Man arrested on child pornography charges

Duvall was arrested and charged with multiple counts of child pornography.(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested a man for possession of child pornography and other sex-related charges.

Perry Antonio Duvall, 37, was charged with production of pornography with minors, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree voyeurism and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Duvall is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on a $210,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

