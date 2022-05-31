Jazz in the Park lineup announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville officials announced the official lineup for 2022 Jazz in the Park at the Orion Amphitheater on Tuesday.

At the event, Mayor Tommy Battle talked about the importance of building on Huntsville’s ‘successful music ecosystem’.

“Building on a successful music ecosystem is something we’re serious about,” Mayor Battle said. “It has been one of Huntsville’s main initiatives over the last few years.”

Mayor Tommy Battle and other Huntsville officials announced the lineup on Tuesday.

The series will last four weeks starting Sept. 4 at Big Spring Park East. On Sept. 11, performers will be at the Orion Amphitheater before the series returns to Big Spring Park, Sept. 18 and 25.

Sept. 4- Big Spring Park East

5 p.m. Jemison High Jazz Band

6 p.m. John Stoddart

7:30 p.m. Ragan Whiteside

Sept. 11- Orion Amphitheater

Guest celebrity MC Jonathan Slocumb

5 p.m. Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind Band

6 p.m. Jeff Ryan

7:30 p.m. Matthew Whitaker

Sept. 18- Big Spring Park East

5 p.m. Columbia High School Jazz Band

6 p.m. Gino Rosaria

7:30 p.m. Adam Hawley

Sept. 25- Big Spring Park East

5 p.m. Grissom High School Jazz Band

6 p.m. Dee Lucas

7:30 pm. Phil Denny

The concerts are free and food trucks will be onsite.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.