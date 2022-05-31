Heat and Humidity Continues

More summertime heat and humidity today with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s late this afternoon and evening. Expect us to remain dry as we head into the late evening and overnight hours with skies staying mostly clear. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the mid and upper 60s.

Plan on more warmth and mugginess on Wednesday with afternoon highs soaring back into the low and mid 90s. The majority of the day, if not the entire day will be dry, but it is possible for a few isolated showers to creep in the forecast by the late evening as a weak cold front approaches the region.

The best chances for rain will be on Thursday as the cold front pushes through the region bringing widely scattered showers and storms, so it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella nearby. We could start seeing rain as early as the late morning hours, but better chances will be during the afternoon and evening. There is no severe threat by any means, but you could see gusty winds and heavy rainfall at times with a few stronger storms.

A drier and cooler air mass will settle back into the region on Friday with just a few lingering showers possible by the early morning hours and highs will be struggling to make it in the low 80s. We’ll be staying dry into the weekend and warming back up into the mid and upper 80s likely on Saturday and Sunday, paving the way for gorgeous weather for any outdoor plans.

