Decatur Fire and Rescue to hold free cadet program

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire and Rescue will be holding a free “Cadet Camp” June 8-9 for kids between the ages of 14 and 18.

According to a video posted to Facebook, the camp will give kids the opportunity to learn what it is like to be a firefighter.

The kids will go through multiple scenarios including EMS and hands-only CPR.

Decatur Fire and Rescue will also be giving lunch to the kids that attend.

Anyone who is interested in the program is urged to call 256-341-4860.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.