Decatur Fire and Rescue to hold free cadet program
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire and Rescue will be holding a free “Cadet Camp” June 8-9 for kids between the ages of 14 and 18.
According to a video posted to Facebook, the camp will give kids the opportunity to learn what it is like to be a firefighter.
The kids will go through multiple scenarios including EMS and hands-only CPR.
Decatur Fire and Rescue will also be giving lunch to the kids that attend.
Anyone who is interested in the program is urged to call 256-341-4860.
