City of Decatur to swear in new police chief

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur will conduct the official swearing-in ceremony for the new police chief.

Interim Chief Todd Pinion will be sworn in as the chief of the Decatur Police Department on Tuesday at the Council Chambers of City Hall.

The ceremony comes after former Chief Nate Allen retired. Allen worked with the Department for six years. In January, he announced that he was stepping down.

In early May, the City Council selected Pinion to become the new chief.

Tuesday’s ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. According to city officials, a reception will immediately follow the proceedings on the seventh floor of the City Hall.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.