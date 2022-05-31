Boaz Police Officer hit during traffic stop

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department announced on Facebook that one of its officers was injured during a traffic stop Saturday.

According to the post, the officer was conducting a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 431 near Seay Ave. when the officer’s patrol car was hit by a speeding vehicle.

The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital but have since been released.

The post from the Boaz Police department then goes on to list the “Alabama Move Over act” which was established to prevent incidents like this.

Please MOVE OVER for emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road! On Saturday May 28, 2022 one of our officers... Posted by Boaz Police Department on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

