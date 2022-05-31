Deals
90s with more humidity before Thursday cold front

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Good Tuesday morning!  We will start off the day with mainly clear skies and warm morning temperatures in the middle to upper 60s, the light easterly breeze has prevented any widespread fog development. 

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s into the afternoon hours with a south wind between 5 to 15 miles per hour.  We will remain clear overnight with lows only dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.  You will notice an increase in humidity for Wednesday with highs again in the lower 90s,  a few stray showers or storm can develop into the afternoon hours. 

A cold front will move through on Thursday and will bring some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.  Rainfall totals will be on the lighter side with most communities seeing less than a half inch of rainfall.  Temps will cool for the end of the week with highs staying in the low to middle 80s for Friday with clearing skies. 

The weekend forecast looks pretty good for now with highs staying in the middle 80s, isolated showers and storms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday.

