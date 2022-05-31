Deals
11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile

11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile
11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed on Monday.

Officers were called to Duval Street around 7:45 p.m. after getting a report of an assault in the RV Taylor Plaza housing community.

When they arrived, police found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the boy died from the injuries.

No other details have been released.

