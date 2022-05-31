Deals
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Huntsville

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is injured and one person is in custody after a shooting in Huntsville Tuesday evening.

Huntsville police said the shooting occurred at Vuteq USA in the 7000 block of Greenbrier Parkway around 5:00 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. WAFF 48 is told the suspect was taken into custody.

This story will be updated as we learn more details.

