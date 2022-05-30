Deals
Warm and Dry Stretch Continues

By Chelsea Aaron
May. 30, 2022
Plenty doses of sunshine today for your Memorial Day Monday with southerly breezes issuing in warmer and moist air across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures are sitting right at our high in the upper 80s and low 90s, so make sure you are finding ways to stay cool. Expect us to stay mainly dry as we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening with just a small chance for an isolated pop-up shower or storm, but I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans by any means. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with overnight lows dipping back into the mid and upper 60s.

This warm and dry trend will be continuing into much of your work week with highs each day in the low to mid 90s. With humidity on the rise though, feels like temperatures will be more in the mid to upper 90s, so make sure you are staying hydrated.

Rain chances will be creeping back into the forecast likely late Wednesday evening with a few isolated showers, and better chances for scattered showers and storms on Thursday. On Friday, plan on just some lingering showers before we dry back out quickly by the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler only topping out in the low to mid 80s before ramping back up into the upper 80s likely by the weekend.

