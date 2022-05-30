Deals
Sunny and breezy for your Memorial Day Monday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Fair skies and mild temperatures in the 60s will start off our Memorial Day holiday, a light SE breeze has prevented any widespread fog development. 

Today will be a fantastic day across the Tennessee Valley with high temperatures approaching 90 degrees during the afternoon, winds will be fairly breezy from the south with sustained winds 5 to 15 miles per hour and occasional wind gusts to 25.  There is a very slight chance of seeing an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm developing into the afternoon hours, but don’t cancel any outdoor plans.  Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with a south breeze sticking around, lows will be warm in the middle to upper 60s.  Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar days with the humidity levels starting to climb, highs will be in the lower 90s with a southeast wind between 5 to 10 miles per hour. 

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday as a cold front will move across North Alabama, highs will be in the upper 80s.  Generally speaking, these storms are not anticipated to be severe, but gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible.  Temps will cool into the middle 80s by Friday with slight chances for showers.

