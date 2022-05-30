Power outage impacting majority of Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Russellville Police Department, the entire town is without power while Franklin County is experiencing widespread power outages.

The Russellville Police Department put out a post on Facebook saying that phone lines at the police department were down.

The post also warns Franklin County residents that if they come to an inoperable traffic signal, it is to be treated as a stop sign.

The phone lines are down at the police department! There is a county wide power outage for Franklin County! Unknown for... Posted by Russellville Police Department on Monday, May 30, 2022

In a separate post almost an hour later, RPD says that power is still out all across Russellville and they do not know when it will be fixed.

In the same post, the police department asks people to refrain from calling the police station for anything pertaining to the power outages since it ties up the dispatcher.

The power is still out in town and it is a TVA issue, we are unable to tell when the power will be restored and they are... Posted by Russellville Police Department on Monday, May 30, 2022

