Power outage impacting majority of Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Russellville Police Department, the entire town is without power while Franklin County is experiencing widespread power outages.
The Russellville Police Department put out a post on Facebook saying that phone lines at the police department were down.
The post also warns Franklin County residents that if they come to an inoperable traffic signal, it is to be treated as a stop sign.
In a separate post almost an hour later, RPD says that power is still out all across Russellville and they do not know when it will be fixed.
In the same post, the police department asks people to refrain from calling the police station for anything pertaining to the power outages since it ties up the dispatcher.
