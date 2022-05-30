Deals
One dead after drowning in Smith Lake Memorial Day

By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced Tuesday that a man drowned in Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats on Memorial Day.

Frankie Cruce, 60, was attempting to retrieve a canopy that fell from his boat when the incident occurred.

The ALEA Marine Patrol Division continues to assist Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue in the search and recovery.

According to ALEA, the search and rescue crews use side-scan sonar equipment and ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is on scene at Smith Lake for a possible drowning situation on Monday.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has deployed a dive team.

Senior trooper Brandon Bailey said crews are on scene near Crane Hill.

Members of ALEA, Cullman Emergency Medical Services and firefighters are on the scene.

This story will be updated when further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

