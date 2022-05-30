Dive team deployed at Smith Lake
May. 30, 2022
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deployed a dive team at Smith Lake on Monday.
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed. Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Cullman Emergency Medical Services and firefighters are on the scene.
This story will be updated when further information is released.
