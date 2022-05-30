Ardmore woman hit by car

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Ardmore Police Department responded to an accident that involved a woman that was hit by a car on Sunday night.

According to Ardmore PD, a homeless woman was it by a car while crossing the street around 11:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital and is expected to be okay.

The car that hit the woman was a black Chevy Equinox and it fled the scene.

