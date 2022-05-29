Sunday Morning Forecast

Mild to start off Sunday with mild winds and startup temps in the 60s. Sunshine and the 80s on deck for your Sunday.

Another dry day for your holiday weekend with comfortable air still sticking around.

Monday, the official holiday, is once again looking dry… but hotter than the rest. The lower 90s are expected to break in early next week.

Dry for the majority of next week with a few isolated showers possible.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.