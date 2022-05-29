One child dead after ATV crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An ATV crash Sunday afternoon sent three people to the hospital and left one pediatric patient dead.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Services (HEMSI), the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Shady Ln. near Rosewood Circle.

Webster says that an adult was driving the ATV while three kids were riding as passengers.

After the crash, the adult and two kids were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another child was pronounced dead on the scene.

More information will be added to this story when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.