More Sunshine and Warmth Ahead

Another gorgeous day across the Tennessee Valley with scattered cloud cover and summer-like temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. Plan on nice, tranquil weather to continue as we head into the evening and overnight hours with clouds clearing. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer as we drop down into the mid and upper 60s.

Expect more sunshine and warm days on tap for your Memorial Day and throughout much of the upcoming work week. Afternoon highs each day will be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s with southerly breezes possible. Humidity will also start increasing making feels-like temperatures closer to the mid and upper 90s, so make sure you are staying hydrated.

Isolated chances for showers and storms are still looking likely later in the week with a weak cold front. Expect spotty showers late Wednesday with better rain coverage on Thursday as the cold front pushes through. It is important to note that this round of rain mainly looks on the drier side so coverage will be limited with just a few lingering showers on Friday.

