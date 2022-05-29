Deals
Atmore man faces 9 counts of attempted murder

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old Atmore man is being held without bond on a slew of charges including attempted murder.

According to the Atmore Police Department, Kelvin Bernard Cooper is charged with nine counts of attempted murder, nine counts of reckless endangerment, 10 counts of terroristic threats, one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a gun and one count of crack cocaine possession.

According to police reports, APD officers were sent to the residence around 8:42 a.m. Saturday in response to a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find that three people, including one with whom Cooper had been involved in a dispute at the residence, had been hit with pellets from a shotgun. There were reportedly nine people in the house, authorities said.

Cooper left but returned a few minutes later in his vehicle and told everyone there he was going to come back and kill all of them, according to police reports. Cooper returned a few minutes later and reportedly yelled, “All of you are about to die,” then fires several shots from the open window of his vehicle.

Cooper fled but was spotted by a patrol officer on Union Street, where he was taken into custody. Cooper also threatened to kill the officer who arrested him, according to police.

