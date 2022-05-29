Deals
ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system

ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For any parent, having a child go missing can be like living your worst nightmare and of course, you want anyone and everyone to help search.

In light of National Missing Children’s Day this past week, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging more people to sign up for CodeRED alerts.

The CodeRED system plays a crucial role in finding missing children.

It’s a state-of-the-art system which was launched one year ago to help issue missing person alerts to Alabamians all across the state, but it only works if people sign up.

Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal says law enforcement can only do so much and they rely on help from the public.

If you happen to end up looking for a loved one, Senior Trooper O’Neal says the earlier people know, the better the outcome.

“A lot of people have this thing in their mind that saying that you got to have 24 hours or 48 hours for someone to be missing before you can notify law enforcement,” he added. That is completely untrue. As soon as you know that somebody is missing, go ahead and notify law enforcement immediately.”

People can enroll in the CodeRED system here, or by texting “ALalerts” to 99411 from any mobile device. You’ll receive an immediate response containing the Community Notification Enrollment (CNE) link for the state.

