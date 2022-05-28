WIC program to assist with baby formula shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the nationwide baby formula shortage continues, mothers in Alabama may find help in new guidelines that WIC announced.

The Alabama Department of Public Health WIC program announced new flexibility with some infant formulas due to the nationwide shortage.

WIC broadened its guidelines so that people can purchase other types of formulas that are inside the Mead-Johnson Family.

“We’re doing everything in our power to make sure we allow the most flexibility we can within federal guidelines for our recipients to go and get the formula they need for their babies while we continue to monitor the situation,” said Regional Medical Officer, Dr. Stubblefield.

WIC programs are now allowing in-store exchanges and returns instead of the previous implementation of going through health departments.

“The goal for all of this is for people to get any type of formula that’s appropriate for their child, regardless of what that type of formula is, as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

Two mothers on WIC said the new flexibility doesn’t help them. One mother with a child who needs special formula says when she called WIC she was told one formula WIC covered before their announcement is still the only formula she can give her child.

Thankfully her child was just cleared to use whole milk. The other mother says she received the same response from WIC when she called about the formula her child is on. She is still struggling to find formula.

ADPH said what these mothers were told was the state has only a contract for Mead-Johnson products and then exchange it for an Abbot product.

