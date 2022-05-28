Sunny, warm Memorial Day weekend

Good Morning! You are looking at a beautiful weekend and a sunny streak for the next few days.

Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 80s with mostly clear skies. We will see temperatures jump into the 90s by Monday.

Showers and storms will hold off until we break into next month with our next batch brewing for Wednesday.

The extended forecast brings a mix of sunshine, rain and showers back to North Alabama.

