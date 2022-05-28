Saturday Morning Forecast

A sunny streak headed into the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday looking DRY and summer-like. Highs for both days remain in the 80s with mostly clear skies. We will see temperatures jump into the 90s by Monday.

Showers and storms will hold off until we break into next month with our next batch brewing for Wednesday. The extended forecast brings sunshine, rain and showers back to North Alabama.

