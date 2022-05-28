Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Forecast

Today
Today(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A sunny streak headed into the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday looking DRY and summer-like. Highs for both days remain in the 80s with mostly clear skies. We will see temperatures jump into the 90s by Monday.

Showers and storms will hold off until we break into next month with our next batch brewing for Wednesday. The extended forecast brings sunshine, rain and showers back to North Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Paul Morgan
Colbert County man faces sexual abuse charges after alleged workplace harassment
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Left to right: Austin Williams, James Stinson, Cameron Williams, Mark White
Connie Ridgeway’s sons visit tipster who led to Casey, Vicky White recapture
Attorney Mark McDaniel and his defense team with members of Casey White's family.
McDaniel responds to threats: ‘That’s not going to make a damn bit of difference.’
Dustin Vandegrift, 36, is facing multiple charges after officials say he tracked his teenage...
Dad tracked teen daughter’s location, shot at the boy she was with, sheriff says

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 5 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 4