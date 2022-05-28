One person flown to hospital after home explosion

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, one male was flown to a nearby hospital but he was the only one injured in the residence.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play of illegal activity to be the cause of the explosion.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.

