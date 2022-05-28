Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Advertisement

One person flown to hospital after home explosion

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, one male was flown to a nearby hospital but he was the only one injured in the residence.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play of illegal activity to be the cause of the explosion.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.

[UPDATE] No other subjects were in the residence. Male subject was transported by air for medical treatment. No foul...

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Paul Morgan
Colbert County man faces sexual abuse charges after alleged workplace harassment
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Left to right: Austin Williams, James Stinson, Cameron Williams, Mark White
Connie Ridgeway’s sons visit tipster who led to Casey, Vicky White recapture
Dustin Vandegrift, 36, is facing multiple charges after officials say he tracked his teenage...
Dad tracked teen daughter’s location, shot at the boy she was with, sheriff says
Attorney Mark McDaniel and his defense team with members of Casey White's family.
McDaniel responds to threats: ‘That’s not going to make a damn bit of difference.’

Latest News

Lindy Blanchard files lawsuit
Lindy Blanchard files lawsuit against John Merrill
Sunny, warm Memorial Day weekend
Sunny, warm Memorial Day weekend
Missing Child
MPD seeks public’s help locating missing infants believed to be with mother
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee releases once-secret list of accused abusers