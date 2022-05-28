Connie’s Law: Proposed legislation following escape of Lauderdale County inmate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Tennessee Valley men are banding together to create legislation in Alabama.

It’s called Connie’s Law.

This after their mother’s alleged murderer escaped from jail right in their backyard. However, the two were unaware her alleged killer was that close.

“Our main concern is for families to not be re-victimized but rather empowered by knowing the person or persons that are the offenders are located,” said Cameron and Austin’s longtime friends and radio host, Mark White.

In 2020, Casey White confessed to the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway.

Casey, who was being held in the Donaldson Correctional Facility for a 2015 crime spree, was in Lauderdale County’s custody for a legal proceeding.

Ridgeway’s sons had no idea. That’s when he escaped with former corrections officer Vicky White.

“When Austin and Cameron first heard about the escape they thought Casey was in Donaldson Prison. That wasn’t the case. Googled where Casey was at it said Prison.”

Now, the trio is working to create a law named after their late mother.

“I have spoken with one legislator and we are going to get with the legislative legal team and making sure the wording is where it needs to be.”

They want to make sure families stay in the loop.

“We want when the request is made for a transfer that judges then pass down to the DA or they directly contact those that are involved and say a transfer is taking place,” said White.

“If a hearing takes place for said transfer we want the family to also know hearing is coming up and be a part of that.”

White and the Ridgway family are in the beginning stages but say their next step is meeting with the legislative legal team.

