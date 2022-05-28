Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

Few clouds hanging around the region as a high pressure slowly slides eastward with temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 70s across the Tennessee Valley. Expect clouds to be clearing as we head into the evening and overnight hours with dry conditions prevailing. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

This dry stretch will continue throughout the rest of your Memorial Day weekend with afternoon highs steadily warming into the mid and upper 80s by tomorrow and low to mid 90s by Monday. Humidity will also be on the rise as southerly flow returns, so plan on more of that muggy feel with a few breezes here and there, but it shouldn’t be hindering any of your outdoor plans.

Rain chances return to the forecast later in the upcoming work week as a weak cold front approaches the region. Based on current models, moisture is looking rather limited, so just expect the possibility of isolated showers and storms on Thursday and Friday.

