Son’s meet man who helped lead to the capture of Casey, Vicky White

“It was like a miracle. I was not expecting it to end well at all.”
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two brothers from the Tennessee Valley went out of their way to say thank you to the man who helped put their mother’s accused killer back behind bars. An Evansville, Indiana car wash owner was instrumental in the re-capture of Casey White.

A new bond that stretches hundreds of miles.

Austin Williams’ mother, Connie Ridgeway was killed back in 2015.

For years investigators could not determine who killed her. Governor Kay Ivey even offered a reward for information in the cold case. In 2020, while in prison, Casey White, confessed to killing Ridgeway.

Casey was in Lauderdale County awaiting a status conference for the capital murder trial when he escaped with former corrections deputy Vicky White. Thanks to James Stinson the two were caught eleven days later in Evansville, Indiana.

“Hearing his story about how hard it was… He had Casey White on camera and from the way he talked the police didn’t really want to deal with it,” said Williams.

Ridgeway’s sons Austin and Cameron say Stinson is helping them get Justice for their mother.

“It was important to meet him because he was such an important part of our story.”

The two brothers and their high school friend and radio host, Mark White made the trek up to Evansville, Indiana to thank Stinson in person.

“He was very honored we chose to come meet him. He actually said if we didn’t come see him he was planning on coming to see us.”

The trio started a GoFundMe for anyone who helped capture Casey White.

“At the time we just wanted to have something out there for whoever it was as additional motivation. HE is similar to my mother in a lot of ways.”

The GoFundMe will end on May 31 and will be transferred straight into James’ bank account. U.S. Marshalls say right now they are unsure if Stinson will receive the State reward money.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

