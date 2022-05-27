Deals
Second phase of John Hunt Park Championship Fields approved

The additions will include two synthetic turf multipurpose fields, LED field lighting and accessories, two parking lots with hardscapes, sidewalks, irrigation and landscaping.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The expansion of the John Hunt Park Championship Fields may soon get underway as the City Council approved the plan on Thursday.

Mayor Tommy Battle was approved to enter into an agreement with Gregory Construction Services, Inc. According to the contract, the $15.7 million project will begin within 10 calendar days of the issuance of notice to proceed and take no longer than 400 days to complete.

The additions will include two synthetic turf multipurpose fields, LED field lighting and accessories, two parking lots with hardscapes, sidewalks, irrigation and landscaping. A new press box and locker room building will also be built.

By updating the fields, Huntsville Parks & Recreation Director, James Gossett, said it will attract more tournaments to the city.

“The turf fields will provide flexibility to host lacrosse and soccer tournaments as well as improve our inventory of multiuse fields that serve our local leagues and clubs,” Gossett said in a statement. “When complete, this complex will offer expanded seating capacities not available at our current turf fields.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

