Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Advertisement

North Alabama Zoological Society survey asks what animals should be in new zoo

Map of zoo coming to North Alabama
Map of zoo coming to North Alabama(North Alabama Zoological Society)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama Zoological Society (NAZS) wants to hear from the residents of north Alabama as the zoo is being planned.

The NAZS is requesting residents to fill out a survey on its website, as people are asked what their three favorite animals are when they visit a zoo.

The Facebook post said:

The zoo and aquarium are going to be built in phases. Our consultants are working on prioritizing the building of those phases and we need your input. Please go to our website and fill out the survey telling us what animals you would like to see at your North Alabama zoo. Then tell your friends. Send them the link, tag them in the comments, share this post. We need a lot of input on this. Thank you for helping!! Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Social Media to learn about the results of the survey.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
With a growing population in Huntsville, the housing market has begun to skyrocket.
Housing prices in Huntsville vastly increased since last year
Attorney Mark McDaniel and his defense team with members of Casey White's family.
McDaniel responds to threats: ‘That’s not going to make a damn bit of difference.’
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

OSHA
Athens lumber manufacturer ignored required safety precautions, according to reports
John Paul Morgan
Colbert County man faces sexual abuse charges after alleged workplace harassment
The additions will include two synthetic turf multipurpose fields, LED field lighting and...
Second phase of John Hunt Park Championship Fields approved
Madison City school board passes policy to allow cameras in special education classrooms
Cameras to be put in special education classrooms, Madison City Schools