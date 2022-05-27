North Alabama Zoological Society survey asks what animals should be in new zoo

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama Zoological Society (NAZS) wants to hear from the residents of north Alabama as the zoo is being planned.

The NAZS is requesting residents to fill out a survey on its website, as people are asked what their three favorite animals are when they visit a zoo.

The Facebook post said:

“The zoo and aquarium are going to be built in phases. Our consultants are working on prioritizing the building of those phases and we need your input. Please go to our website and fill out the survey telling us what animals you would like to see at your North Alabama zoo. Then tell your friends. Send them the link, tag them in the comments, share this post. We need a lot of input on this. Thank you for helping!! Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Social Media to learn about the results of the survey.”

