Friday Afternoon Forecast

Friday
Friday(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Mix of Sun and Clouds this afternoon with highs in the 70s. Winds will be light and variable at times with gusts up to 15 mph. We look to be dry from here through Monday of your holiday weekend.

Lows tonight will hover in the upper 50s.

A sunny streak headed into the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday looking DRY and summer-like. Highs for both days remain in the 80s with mostly clear skies. We will see temperatures jump into the 90s by Monday.

Showers and storms will hold off until we break into next month with our next batch brewing for Wednesday. The extended forecast brings sunshine, rain and showers back to North Alabama.

