Florence trial for man accused in 3-year-old’s death delayed until October

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Our news partner at the Times Daily reported that the trial for a man accused of killing his 3-year-old son has been delayed.

Blake Townsend is charged with capital murder for allegedly beating Kaiden Garner to death in August 2020. Yalrick Pride is charged with child abuse.

Investigators said Townsend and Pride tried to make it look like Garner died in a hot car.

Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self agreed to delay the trial to October. The trial was originally set for June 13. Self told Townsend’s attorney that he wanted to make sure there was proper time for him to set his defense.

