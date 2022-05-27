Deals
Advertisement

Financial Friday: 5 Hot Tips for Saving on Summer Travel

WAFF's Haley Baker reporting
By Haley Baker
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of Summer. Summer is meant for adventure, but don’t let your money melt away during your trip.

WAFF talked with LeJuan George at Redstone Federal Credit Union. He offered these five tips for saving while still enjoying the journey and the destination.

  1. Pack light: Most airlines charge for checked bags, so keep your luggage light. Bring only a carry-on. You’ll speed up the check-in and arrival processes and start your summer fun sooner. Remember to review the airline’s policy for luggage weight and dimensions to avoid unexpected delays or fees.
  2. Use surcharge-free ATMs: Redstone gives you access to surcharge-free ATMs across the globe. Go to redfcu.org/location to find one near you.
  3. Plan ahead: If you’re planning on a road trip, schedule a routine checkup for your vehicle before heading out. Taking precautions helps you avoid a roadside breakdown. You don’t want to spend your vacation, budget, or time in a repair shop!
  4. Find the free stuff: You may be surprised how many free, fun activities you can find with a quick Google™ search. Look for “free activities” where you’re vacationing.
  5. Limit restaurant meals: Choose one meal each day to enjoy at a restaurant and purchase the rest of your food at a local grocery store. At a hotel, take advantage of any complimentary breakfast items and snacks. If you’re driving, pack food in a cooler.

Bottom Line: With a little forethought, you can save on expenses while savoring summer.

For more ways to save, be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

