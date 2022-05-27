Falkville residents impacted by storm damage

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Homeowners in Morgan County had their lives changed in the blink of an eye on Thursday afternoon.

A possible tornado swept through Wilson Mountain Road in Falkville around 2 p.m.

“The winds picked up and kept picking up and the next thing I know, the world was coming to an end and the trailer was coming apart,” said Joe McLeod, a Falkville homeowner.

McLeod and his wife had to take cover in their trailer and could not leave till they were in the clear. Soon after they saw the damage that the storm left behind.

The roofing from their home was blown into their neighbor’s window. Three massive threes were also knocked down taking powerlines with them. Utility crews and volunteer firefighters showed up to help.

“We have to give major recognition to the volunteer fire department. They were out here in the rain and got these trees cleared so that Joe Wheeler could get in here so we are moving fast,” said Mike Swafford with the Morgan County County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews are working to restore power for all customers by Thursday night. No injuries were reported from this storm.

