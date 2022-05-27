Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wouldn’t you like it if someone slid you some extra cash?

Well, it could happen with a tip for the Crime Stoppers.

One woman pulled up in a black SUV on Jones Valley Drive, opened her trunk and took her time walking into the yard. She then picked up a child’s play slide that was near a recycle bin but the family was still using that slide.

The Crime Stoppers still need help tracking down Chase Henderson on a burglary charge for allegedly forcing his way into an apartment and ransacking it.

Breanna Miller is wanted on the same charge after police say she broke into an apartment through a window.

You might find Marcus Stewart riding around with a lawnmower sitting on a trailer after police say he failed to return what he rented.

Marilyn Thompson allegedly used a stolen credit card around town. And lastly, Tyrus Thornton is accused of firing several bullets into an occupied dwelling.

It’s easy to earn up to a thousand dollars. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.