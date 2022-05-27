Colbert County man faces sexual abuse charges after alleged workplace harassment

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, two sexual abuse charges were filed against a Colbert County man in district court. This after police received a report including multiple occasions of alleged harassment by the 27-year-old man against a female between the ages of 12 and 16.

The charges were filed in the District Court of Colbert County against John Paul Morgan on May 25, 2022.

Morgan was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. The felony affidavit alleged that Morgan harassed the female on at least three separate occasions within a three-month period.

The affidavit recounted the following:

“Morgan came within close proximity and placed his hand on top of one of her breasts under her blue oversized hoodie, but remained outside of her bra. (Name redacted) states that she then demanded for Morgan to stop, to which he replied ‘no’.”

A forensic interviewer stated within the affidavit:

“(the) Interviewer believes that multiple trauma response behaviors were exhibited by (Name redacted) throughout the course of the interview. Said responses included but were not limited to lack of eye contact, chewing of fingernails, ticking, and the fact that (Name redacted) continually sat on top of her hands and rocked.”

Muscle Shoals Police Detective Eric Kelley released the following statement on the investigation:

On May 13th, 2022, a complaint was filed to the Muscle Shoals Police Department which alleged that John Paul Morgan had solicited unwanted physical contact from a juvenile acquaintance. The subsequent investigation into the allegations determined that three such instances had occurred between Morgan and the juvenile. Once that sufficient probable cause was established, Muscle Shoals Police Detectives referred the case findings to the District Attorney’s Office of Colbert County and an arrest warrant was issued in relation to the unwanted physical contact. Morgan was subsequently served with said warrant and taken into custody without incident. Due to the fact that Morgan has a previously existing indictment in the Circuit Court of Colbert County for an unrelated incident, an order has been imposed to revoke Morgan’s bond from the previous case. As of this date, Morgan remains in the custody of the Colbert County Jail.

Morgan was out on bond related to previously indicted charges of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy. He was arrested for the previous two charges on May 28, 2021. The 2021 indictment includes a different female complainant also between the ages of 12 and 16.

He will remain in jail pending trial.

