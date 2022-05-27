Clearing out today with a fantastic holiday weekend!

Finally starting off this morning quiet and dry with some areas of fog for parts of NE Alabama.

Morning temps are in the low to middle 60s with cloudy skies. Cloud cover will start to thin out as drier air makes its way in behind yesterday’s cold front passage. We will be left with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies into the afternoon with a west wind between 5 to 15 miles per hour, there is a very slight chance of seeing a rain shower or two later today. A few clouds will linger overnight with low temperatures dipping into the low to middle 50s.

A fantastic weekend lies ahead with sunny and dry conditions, highs will be in the lower to middle 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Memorial Day Monday looks to be a bit hooter with highs near 90 degrees and plenty of sunshine, humidity levels will start to creep up with a south wind. Next week will stay above average with highs in the 90s, scattered shower and storm chances will return by mid-week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.