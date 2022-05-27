City Council unanimously approves rezoning to build residential homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents who live on Monte Sano showed up en masse to Huntsville’s City Council Meeting Thursday night. They’re dead set against a measure to rezone 51 acres of land to build multi-family homes.

City Manager of Planning Services, Thomas Nunez presented data to city council members detailing what areas would be affected, how they would be affected, and an overall plan for the development.

Residents were not convinced, pointing unstable land and storm runoff as a concern.

“These city engineers and people that are dealing with this say it will take one year to put in that one strip of road in between those blue houses,” said Bob Jones, a resident of Monte Sano.

Robert Rodgers, an Attorney representing Monte Sane residents believes a list of modifications for the land was not in compliance with city ordinances and wouldn’t be suitable for residential housing.

“These 12 modifications that Mr. Nunez ran through briefly. I’ve ran through and compared the existing zoning ordinances and the slope development ordinances, and the subdivision ordinances. They’ve not satisfied the provisions 30.1.5 because they have no plan on maintaining or what they’re going to do with it.”

The opposition wasn’t enough as city council approved the measure Thursday night, giving the green light to developers.

