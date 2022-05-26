Travel TVL: What to do in Chattanooga this summer
TVL is taking you to the Scenic City
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summer is here and we’re all looking for some fun to get into. So, we’re hopping in the car and showing you where to head this summer for a quick day trip or a weekend away!
Chattanooga is known as the Scenic City, and for good reason. On any given day, you can find locals and visitors strolling down Walnut Street Bridge overlooking the Tennessee River and gorgeous mountains nearby. Grab an ice cream cone as you pop in and out of local shops and make plans to visit one of the many attractions the city has to offer.
TVL loaded up the car and took a day trip to Chattown, as it is lovingly called by many. We’re showing you some of the best spots to visit whether you’re with the whole fam or on a romantic evening out.
- Bluff View Art District
- The Bluff View Art District sits just above the Tennessee River. The district is made up of Tony’s Pasta, Rembrandt’s Coffee Shop, Back Inn Café, Bluff View Inn B&B, a gallery, Houston Museum, Hunter Museum of American Art and even an outdoor sculpture garden. You can also find homemade bread, pastries, pasta and chocolates. They also roast their own coffee and grow several herbs in the garden.
- Northshore District and The Walnut Street Bridge
- Explore the Northshore’s Coolidge Park and visit the nature trails, interactive water fountain, kayak/SUP launch, plenty of open green spaces, a restored antique carousel, and access to Walnut Street Bridge. Coolidge Park is close to Frazier Avenue filled with art galleries, shopping, bookstores, restaurants, and more!
- Dine at STIR
- STIR is a modern restaurant mixes urban aesthetics with historic remnants of the iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo Terminal Station. Enjoy elevated cocktails made with unique, artisanal ice, premium oysters and seafood and classic southern dishes everyone will love. Enjoy the weather out on the patio and walk up to the bar to enjoy one of their famous drinks.
- The Chattanooga Choo Choo and Chattanooga’s Entertainment District
- Explore Station Street, the gateway to Chattanooga’s Entertainment District. Walk through the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo grounds with access to Songbirds, Terminal Brewhouse, STIR, Regan’s Place, Westbound Bar, and Back Stage Bar. Outside, you’ll run into Market Street which includes fun places like Chattanooga Whiskey, the Hot Chocolatier, Wildflower Tea, and more.
- Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery Tour
- Inspired by the city’s rich distilling history, Chattanooga Whiskey is a fun spot for adults and aspiring whiskey sommeliers alike. Guests can experience their hand-crafted bourbons on a one-hour Traditional Tour & Tasting or a Whiskey Flight Tasting.
- Creative Discovery Museum
- At Creative Discovery Museum, kids can create a clay sculpture in the Artists’ Studio, zoom a message through a pneumatic tube in the Inventors’ Clubhouse, dig for dinosaur bones in Excavation Station, create an ensemble cast of characters in the Back Alley Theatre, explore the infant garden of the Little Yellow House, lift yourself up on a pulley in the Rooftop Fun Factory, or enjoy the newly renovated Tennessee RiverPlay with interactive watercourse to sail boats, and learn about locks and dams, and shoot jets of water to make whirligigs spin!
- Classic Arcade Pinball Museum
- This interactive museum dedicated to the nostalgia, history, science, and fun behind the fascinating game of pinball. Patrons to the museum can play and/or view our 50+ exhibits including many of the Classica Arcade games from the 80′s and 90′s.
