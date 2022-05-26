Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Slight risk across portions of North Alabama today. We could see some stronger end storms associated with a cold front make their way through. By late afternoon we will have to keep a close eye on approaching storms as our threats are conditional. It does look relatively likely that more rain will pass through today and tonight, making our flooding risk greater.

Overcast with rain for the early portions of the noon hour on this Thursday. Highs look to struggle and only reach the upper 70s.

Tonight, showers and storms will begin to taper off, leaving heavy cloud coverage behind. Cold, dry air will push in overnight and clear out what’s leftover for your Friday morning.

A few stray showers are possible for the early Friday commute, but sunshine will eventually make its way in.

Impacts of the cold front passage will influence your Friday with highs once again struggling. In the upper 70s for a final day.

In the next 10 days we will see sunshine return, as well as the summer-like heat.

