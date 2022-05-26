Power lines, trees down in Falkville
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High voltage power lines and several trees are down in Morgan County near Wilson Mountain Road due to severe weather.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to avoid the area of Wilson Mountain Road and Lindsey Private Drive due to weather damage.
According to the Sheriff’s office, several homes in the area have damage.
