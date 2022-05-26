Multiple rounds of rain and storms today

Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will start off our Thursday morning, some embedded thunderstorms may be possible.

Wet roads and some areas of patchy fog may make for a tough morning commute. It looks like we will get a little break from the rain by late morning with a breezy south wind gusting to 30 miles per hour. Humidity levels will stay high through the afternoon with some sunshine. Additional rain showers and storms may develop into the late afternoon and evening. Just like the past few days, some storms can produce heavy rainfall and some gusty winds. A final round of rainfall and some thunder will move in overnight into Friday as a cold front moves across the Tennessee Valley.

Lingering rain showers are expected for the morning commute on Friday with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will start to clear for Friday afternoon as drier air settles in behind the cold front, a breezy west wind will keep temperatures cooler in the middle 70s.

Memorial Day weekend looks amazing with sunny and dry conditions, highs will range from the middle 80s to low 90s for the Saturday through Monday period.

