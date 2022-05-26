Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Multiple rounds of rain and storms today

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will start off our Thursday morning, some embedded thunderstorms may be possible. 

Wet roads and some areas of patchy fog may make for a tough morning commute.  It looks like we will get a little break from the rain by late morning with a breezy south wind gusting to 30 miles per hour.  Humidity levels will stay high through the afternoon with some sunshine.  Additional rain showers and storms may develop into the late afternoon and evening.  Just like the past few days, some storms can produce heavy rainfall and some gusty winds.  A final round of rainfall and some thunder will move in overnight into Friday as a cold front moves across the Tennessee Valley. 

Lingering rain showers are expected for the morning commute on Friday with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.  Skies will start to clear for Friday afternoon as drier air settles in behind the cold front, a breezy west wind will keep temperatures cooler in the middle 70s. 

Memorial Day weekend looks amazing with sunny and dry conditions, highs will range from the middle 80s to low 90s for the Saturday through Monday period.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022: View full Alabama Primary results
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
"Dark Entities": New horror movie filmed in North Alabama
Local talent, big hit movie: New movie filmed in North Alabama
Web Extra: Senate candidate Mike Durant
Mike Durant concedes U.S. Senate GOP Primary race
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

WAFF weather, May 25 at 10 p.m.
WAFF AM 4:30-5:00pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, May 25 at 5 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 12
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 12
Today-Friday
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast