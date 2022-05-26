Madison City Schools increases police presence following Texas school shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This Texas Elementary School shooting hits home for a local school district.

It’s been more than 12-years since a student opened fire.. killing another in the hallway of Discovery Middle School during a class change. Following the mass-shooting in Uvalde, Madison City Schools took immediate action and asked for extra police presence at its schools today.

Today was the last day of school for Madison City Schools. It’s usually a time of celebration and excitement.

However, today was different. Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichol’s says although this happened hundreds of miles away in Texas, the victims are family...

“I walked down the hall and it just somewhat overwhelmed me today. To think of the joy I was hearing. I was getting all these kindergarten hugs today and kids running up and high fiving you, and to think in a moment yesterday in that little school it all changed.”

The tragedy that struck Robb Elementary School is felt here in Madison City Schools.

“I think anytime we have a tragedy like that…that involves schools, teachers, children, staff members. Your moms and dads there is a heightened fear.”

Just hours after the horrific news, Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols sent an email to parents to let them know there will be an extra police presence at schools.

“Chief Gandy had already started and were getting ready to call me so we were on the same page. We don’t have an SRO in every school so those areas where we didn’t he was pulling those units closer to the schools on their regular pattern.”

The tragedy is now being used to better the school system’s security.

Dr. Nichols says the school system’s security and safety coordinator, Dr. David West will re-evaluate their operations.

“When you have an incident like this, you have to stop and look at what you do. He has a team that works with him and he will look at what can we learn form this and what can we do better. We will look at all the procedures we have and that will be part of our training this summer with our admin team.”

Dr. Nichols says they would like to see an SRO at every school in the future but there is the ongoing staffing shortages at police departments across the country.

