Levi Randolph Summer Classic returns to Madison

Bob Jones alum and Alabama standout Levi Randolph set to host second annual Backdoor Basketball...
Bob Jones alum and Alabama standout Levi Randolph set to host second annual Backdoor Basketball Camp
By Georgia Chambers
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Alabama standout and current professional basketball player, Levi Randolph, is preparing for his second annual Backdoor Basketball Camp on June 25 for his hometown community.

The event will be hosted at Randolph’s alma mater, Bob Jones, and will feature multiple events. The youth basketball camp will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Following lunch, there will be various outdoor activities including food trucks for the children from 2 to 4:30 p.m. To register for both of these events, you can do so online by clicking here.

The final event, the Summer Classic powered by Run the Show, will be in the evening with doors opening at 6 p.m. The Summer Classic is a celebrity basketball game, featuring 22 professional basketball players. Tipoff for the friendly exhibition game is slated for 7:15 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at the door for $5.

It’s a full day with multiple events planned, and Randolph says he’s happy to give back to the community that helped him become the man that he is today.

“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is just for the kids to be able to take something away from it,” Randolph said. “Whether it be seeing professional players or college players in the gym with them, skills they can learn, or just to understand that sport is fun.”

