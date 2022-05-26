Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Stories have emerged about the lives of the 19 children and their two teachers who were killed at a school on Tuesday. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The husband of Irma Garcia, a fourth grade teacher killed during the Uvalde school shooting, has died of a heart attack, two days after the massacre, according to family and multiple reports.

Joe and Irma Garcia were high school sweethearts who were married for 24 years.

A family member said in a GoFundMe that they believe Joe Garcia “died of a broken heart.”

A gunman went on a rampage at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and had four children.(Source: UCISD via CNN)

The attack was the deadliest school shooting in the nation since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

Irma Garcia had been teaching at Robb Elementary for 23 years, the Dallas Morning News stated. The couple leave behind four children.

The GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to cover various expenses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Decision 2022: View full Alabama Primary results
"Dark Entities": New horror movie filmed in North Alabama
Local talent, big hit movie: New movie filmed in North Alabama
With a growing population in Huntsville, the housing market has begun to skyrocket.
Housing prices in Huntsville vastly increased since last year
Huntsville Police
Huntsville Police Officer was hit while directing traffic

Latest News

Alan White’s death was announced on his Facebook page by his family.
Alan White, longtime drummer for prog rock’s Yes, dead at 72
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to ‘leave me alone’
Two donkeys stranded on an island are rescued.
Two donkeys stranded on island are rescued
The town of Uvald, Texas, mourns as the investigation into the shooting rampage at Robb...
Uvalde mourns as investigation continues
This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on...
Texas school shooting: Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says