Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

HOW TO HELP THE KIDS: Talking to your children about school shootings

Joseph Avila, left, prays while holding flowers honoring the victims killed in Tuesday's...
Joseph Avila, left, prays while holding flowers honoring the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 fourth-graders and their two teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When talking to your children, start with the truth.

That’s the main piece of advice given by Erica Hochberger with the National Children’s Advocacy Center in Huntsville.

However, be sure to keep the information to what’s age-appropriate.

“And even if you do have a kid who’s particularly curious, I would think about ‘Is the information I’m about to share, is it going to help them, is it going to keep them safe, is it going to keep them comfortable? Or is it going to add to their worries? I would let that be your guide about what to share and what not to share.”

She says children are smarter and more perceptive than adults realize and need an outlet for their emotions.

“All of your feelings are okay and it’s okay to talk about them.’ And I think to just let them know it’s a really sad thing that happened and we all wish there was something we could have done.”

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead is leaving parents and caretakers with questions of how they can help their child understand the world they live in.

Susan Brown, the president of the Alabama Education Association believes educators, by nature, are caring and protective people. And they’ll need support too.

“That’s one of the reasons that the Alabama Education Association, we are advocating for more mental health wellness programs for all educators because so much has happened in the last two or three years and we realize how important mental health is for our educators and our students.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022: View full Alabama Primary results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
What to expect on the ballot on May 24
Decision 2022: What’s on your ballot for the May 24th Primary Election
"Dark Entities": New horror movie filmed in North Alabama
Local talent, big hit movie: New movie filmed in North Alabama

Latest News

Scammers are calling customers of Decatur Utilities and demanding payment.
Scam Alert Decatur Utilities
What can parents do to help their kids understand traumatic events?
How traumatic events affect the youth
Pugh was arrested for a DUI.
East Limestone High School employee arrested for DUI
With a growing population in Huntsville, the housing market has begun to skyrocket.
Housing prices in Huntsville vastly increased since last year