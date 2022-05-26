First Alert Forecast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The threat for strong to severe storms has ended across the area. Cooler and drier air will be moving in late tonight. A few showers remain possible late tonight as another wave of energy moves across the Tennessee Valley.

We expect some clouds and patchy drizzle for the very early morning hours on Friday.

By Friday afternoon we are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds with lower humidity and highs in the middle to upper 70s.

It will be dry for Memorial Day weekend with highs back in the 80s. By Monday the temperatures will return to near 90 with more humidity. Have a great evening.

