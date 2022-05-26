Fine-tuning Orion Amphitheater ahead of Kenny Chesney concert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of country music fans will fill Orion Amphitheater for another exciting concert Thursday. Kenny Chesney makes his debut in Huntsville, with another sold-out show!

Orion leaders said they began talking with Kenny’s crew about a year ago. They wanted him to be one of the first artists to perform at Huntsville’s newest venue, and made it happen!

Leaders said they’ve had an amazing debut so far and are now adding finishing touches on the venue from landscaping to painting.

“We’ve had nothing but rave reviews from all the customers, the crews and the artists themselves,” said Ryan Murphy, Orion Amphitheater General Manager. “We’ve had tens of thousands of people come through the doors already, some amazing bands...So, it’s pretty phenomenal.”

The Orion Amphitheater had its grand opening on May 13 with the First Waltz festival.

Murphy said there haven’t been any issues with parking or traffic flow so far. However, he’s heard some chatter about how to more easily pick up ubers and lyfts. He said the key is to pay attention to signage, and ask site employees if you are unsure where to go. Also, if there’s a bit of a hike to your uber and you need some help, Murphy said a team member can get you there.

“I think we really nailed it as far as opening season and we’ll continue to fine tune it,” he said.

It’s also important for fans to know that every parking lot provided by Orion is only about a five-minute walk from the North and South gates.

So, what happens if it rains? After all, the Orion Amphitheater is an outdoor venue. Murphy said as long everybody is safe, the show goes on!

“Everyone is looking out for the fans so we are not going to make any decision that is going to put anybody at risk, but if it gets a little wet, it gets a little wet,” Murphy said. “You can bring a poncho, we’ll have ponchos available as well but sometimes you know that’s the chance you take. But we are gonna do a little rain dance and it’s going to be a beautiful evening.”

After Kenny Chesney packs up Thursday, Orion is hosting Widespread Panic. That show is going to bring in more than 20,000 fans over three days.

