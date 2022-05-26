Deals
East Limestone High School employee arrested for DUI

By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee at East Limestone High School was arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday by officers with the Decatur Police Department.

Jefferey Pugh was arrested and charged with DUI — alcohol — and improper lane usage around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Pugh bonded out on a $1,300 bond.

Pugh is the head football coach of the East Limestone High School varsity football team. He is in his 16th season as head coach.

According to Limestone County Schools, Pugh is on administrative leave.

