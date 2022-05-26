Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

East Limestone High School coach resigns after DUI arrest

Pugh was arrested for a DUI.
Pugh was arrested for a DUI.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee at East Limestone High School was arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday by officers with the Decatur Police Department.

Jefferey Pugh was arrested and charged with DUI — alcohol — and improper lane usage around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Pugh bonded out on a $1,300 bond.

Pugh is the head football coach of the East Limestone High School varsity football team. He is in his 16th season as head coach.

School officials confirmed Pugh resigned on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Decision 2022: View full Alabama Primary results
"Dark Entities": New horror movie filmed in North Alabama
Local talent, big hit movie: New movie filmed in North Alabama
Web Extra: Senate candidate Mike Durant
Mike Durant concedes U.S. Senate GOP Primary race
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Huntsville police officer injured in hit-and-run

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey visits Limestone County
Gov. Ivey speaks at a luncheon in Limestone Co.
Fine-tuning Orion Amphitheater
Fine-tuning Orion Amphitheater ahead of Kenny Chesney concert
R.A Hubbard final graduation
R.A. Hubbard to host final graduation ceremony
Fine-tuning Orion Amphitheater
Fine-tuning Orion Amphitheater