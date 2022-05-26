Appointed to Elected: Limestone County Sheriff ready to begin first official term

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time in 40-years voters elected a new Limestone County Sheriff.

Joshua McLaughlin won in a landslide, taking 60-percent of the votes. Since there was no challenger on the democratic side, he secured the job. He’s been serving as sheriff since he was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey in September.

From appointed Sheriff to Sheriff-elect, Joshua Mclaughlin will begin his first official term after serving in the position for the past eight months.

“You always hope you can do it without a runoff but the odds are slim. It’s just humbling. I continue to be humbled in this position. The community has supported me and I am extremely thankful,” said McLaughlin.

After serving the department for 13-years in September, Sheriff McLaughlin was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey. Tuesday night, the community chose to keep Mclaughlin, against four other challengers, in the primary election.

“I’m just excited and glad I get to continue as the sheriff of Limestone County.”

The Sheriff says cracking down on the drug epidemic is one of his top priorities.

“Go after the drug traffickers and address the drug issues in our nation. Continue to bring the department up with better equipment and better upgrades and work on the things that will allow us to better serve our community.”

In August, McLaughlin’s predecessor, Mike Blakey, was convicted of felony theft and felony ethics charges. Blakley held the role as Sheriff for over 40 years. McLaughlin says he won’t beat that record.

“It won’t be 40 years. I do have ideas and plans for later on in my life. I will be here as long as the Lord finds it necessary for me to be here. When I feel like my time is up and it’s time for me to move on I will.”

The position, is a four-year term and has a yearly salary of over $150,000.

